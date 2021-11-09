SMI 12’368 0.1%  SPI 15’983 0.2%  Dow 36’320 -0.3%  DAX 16’040 0.0%  Euro 1.0563 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’345 -0.2%  Gold 1’832 0.5%  Bitcoin 61’382 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.3%  Öl 84.9 1.5% 
09.11.2021 21:06:18

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis leicht an. Die jüngsten Verkehrsdaten zeigten Verbesserungen, IAG verbrenne aber nach wie vor zu viele Barmittel./ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2021 / 17:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.90 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.75 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
8.42%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
1.75 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.42%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
21:06 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:09 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen