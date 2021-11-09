International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset hob in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für das operative Ergebnis leicht an. Die jüngsten Verkehrsdaten zeigten Verbesserungen, IAG verbrenne aber nach wie vor zu viele Barmittel./ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.11.2021 / 17:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.75 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8.42%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1.75 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.42%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|21:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:09
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14:09
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14:09
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|21:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2.15
|2.24%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|21:06
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|20:28
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schaeffler Overweight
|18:38
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lufthansa Neutral
|18:35
|
DZ BANK
KRONES Kaufen
|18:34
|
DZ BANK
Fraport Halten
|17:30
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Siemens Energy Buy
|17:29
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Siemens Buy