NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group anlässlich einer Fachkonferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 204 Pence belassen. Der Fokus habe unter anderem auf der Entwicklung des Flugverkehrs, den Investitionen und dem strategischen Ausblick der Airline-Holding gelegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2021 / 14:36 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.04 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1.95 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4.50%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1.95 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.83%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2.55
|1.43%
