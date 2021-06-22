SMI 11’982 -0.1%  SPI 15’383 0.0%  Dow 33’901 0.1%  DAX 15’636 0.2%  Euro 1.0964 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’123 0.3%  Gold 1’779 -0.3%  Bitcoin 29’897 3.0%  Dollar 0.9200 0.3%  Öl 74.6 -0.3% 
22.06.2021 16:54:35

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group anlässlich einer Fachkonferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 204 Pence belassen. Der Fokus habe unter anderem auf der Entwicklung des Flugverkehrs, den Investitionen und dem strategischen Ausblick der Airline-Holding gelegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2021 / 14:36 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
2.04 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1.95 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4.50%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
1.95 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.83%
Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
16:54 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen