FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham attestierte der Fluggesellschaft in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht ein imposantes Ende des Sommergeschäfts./ag/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / 06:48 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.