International Consolidated Airlines Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham attestierte der Fluggesellschaft in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht ein imposantes Ende des Sommergeschäfts./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / 06:48 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1.40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1.28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1.16
|-13.29%
