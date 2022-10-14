Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'380 1.5%  SPI 13'265 1.4%  Dow 30'039 2.8%  DAX 12'503 1.2%  Euro 0.9752 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'411 1.5%  Gold 1'657 -0.6%  Bitcoin 19'735 1.6%  Dollar 1.0031 0.3%  Öl 93.1 -1.7% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
14.10.2022 12:17:01

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham attestierte der Fluggesellschaft in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht ein imposantes Ende des Sommergeschäfts./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.10.2022 / 06:48 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
1.40 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1.28 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

