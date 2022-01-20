SMI 12’543 0.1%  SPI 15’900 0.3%  Dow 35’305 0.8%  DAX 15’870 0.4%  Euro 1.0374 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’289 0.5%  Gold 1’845 0.3%  Bitcoin 39’485 3.3%  Dollar 0.9156 0.0%  Öl 88.3 0.6% 
20.01.2022 14:21:19

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor den am 25. Februar erwarteten Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft sei mit Blick auf die Geschäftsdynamik gut aufgestellt, wenn sich die Kernmärkte im Sommer 2022 deutlich erholten, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Kursziel hob er an, da er den Risikofaktor für die Corona-Variante Omikron aus seinem Bewertungsmodell heraus nahm./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / 18:41 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2022 / 03:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
HSBC 		Kursziel:
1.90 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.60 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.88%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

