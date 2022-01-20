International Consolidated Airlines Buy
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor den am 25. Februar erwarteten Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft sei mit Blick auf die Geschäftsdynamik gut aufgestellt, wenn sich die Kernmärkte im Sommer 2022 deutlich erholten, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Kursziel hob er an, da er den Risikofaktor für die Corona-Variante Omikron aus seinem Bewertungsmodell heraus nahm./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / 18:41 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2022 / 03:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
1.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1.60 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.88%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
