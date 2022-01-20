LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor den am 25. Februar erwarteten Quartalszahlen von 180 auf 190 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft sei mit Blick auf die Geschäftsdynamik gut aufgestellt, wenn sich die Kernmärkte im Sommer 2022 deutlich erholten, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das Kursziel hob er an, da er den Risikofaktor für die Corona-Variante Omikron aus seinem Bewertungsmodell heraus nahm./ck/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.01.2022 / 18:41 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.01.2022 / 03:16 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.