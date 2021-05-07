International Consolidated Airlines buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die Kosten der British-Airways-Mutter seien etwas geringer gewesen als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Letztlich warte aber alles darauf, dass der Tourismus aus dem Lockdown erwacht./ag/fba
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 07:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2.05 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-7.27%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2.05 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-7.21%
|Analyst Name::
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:55
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|2.58
|-0.65%
