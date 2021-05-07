NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die Kosten der British-Airways-Mutter seien etwas geringer gewesen als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Letztlich warte aber alles darauf, dass der Tourismus aus dem Lockdown erwacht./ag/fba



