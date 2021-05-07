SMI 11’120 0.1%  SPI 14’281 0.2%  Dow 34’549 0.9%  DAX 15’337 0.9%  Euro 1.0968 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’011 0.3%  Gold 1’822 0.4%  Bitcoin 50’782 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9071 -0.1%  Öl 68.0 -0.4% 
International Consolidated Airlines buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die Kosten der British-Airways-Mutter seien etwas geringer gewesen als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Letztlich warte aber alles darauf, dass der Tourismus aus dem Lockdown erwacht./ag/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 07:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

