NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Mittelfristig sieht Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell die Übernahme von Air Europa laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie strategisch positiv./ag/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / 08:25 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.