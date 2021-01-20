SMI 10’927 0.5%  SPI 13’562 0.5%  Dow 30’931 0.4%  DAX 13’880 0.5%  Euro 1.0776 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’610 0.4%  Gold 1’851 0.6%  Bitcoin 30’801 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8897 0.1%  Öl 56.4 0.8% 
20.01.2021 12:45:45

International Consolidated Airlines buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Mittelfristig sieht Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell die Übernahme von Air Europa laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie strategisch positiv./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / 08:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.90 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.60 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.94%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

08:51 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
04.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1.94 3.70% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

