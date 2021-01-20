International Consolidated Airlines buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Mittelfristig sieht Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell die Übernahme von Air Europa laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie strategisch positiv./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / 08:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.60 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18.94%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
