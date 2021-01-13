NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 195 auf 190 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für europäische Fluggesellschaften sei der Ausblick auf die erste Hälfte 2021 düster, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit zunehmenden Impfungen sollten sie sich aber im zweiten Halbjahr erholen. Bei IAG überzeuge das Chance/Risiko-Profil./ajx/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2021 / 21:38 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.