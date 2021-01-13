International Consolidated Airlines buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 195 auf 190 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für europäische Fluggesellschaften sei der Ausblick auf die erste Hälfte 2021 düster, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit zunehmenden Impfungen sollten sie sich aber im zweiten Halbjahr erholen. Bei IAG überzeuge das Chance/Risiko-Profil./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2021 / 21:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1.71 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
10.88%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|14:31
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|19.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1.87
|2.98%
