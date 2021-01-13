SMI 10’866 -0.1%  SPI 13’496 0.0%  Dow 31’069 0.2%  DAX 13’937 0.1%  Euro 1.0802 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’615 0.1%  Gold 1’855 0.0%  Bitcoin 31’002 3.5%  Dollar 0.8885 0.2%  Öl 56.2 -1.1% 
13.01.2021 14:31:36

International Consolidated Airlines buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 195 auf 190 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Für europäische Fluggesellschaften sei der Ausblick auf die erste Hälfte 2021 düster, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit zunehmenden Impfungen sollten sie sich aber im zweiten Halbjahr erholen. Bei IAG überzeuge das Chance/Risiko-Profil./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.01.2021 / 21:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
1.90 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1.71 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10.88%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

14:31 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
04.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
01.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
19.11.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1.87 2.98% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

14:16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
14:06 Independent Research GmbH
Deutsche Post kaufen
14:06 Warburg Research
Software Hold
14:01 Kepler Cheuvreux
Orange buy
13:59 Kepler Cheuvreux
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Hold
13:58 Kepler Cheuvreux
Carrefour buy
13:53 Independent Research GmbH
Vossloh kaufen
13:51 DZ BANK
Deutsche Post kaufen
13:49 Morgan Stanley
AXA overweight
13:48 Morgan Stanley
Zurich Insurance overweight
13:47 RBC Capital Markets
ASOS Outperform
13:44 Warburg Research
NORMA Group buy
13:44 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Carrefour Neutral
13:42 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Conviction Buy List
13:42 Warburg Research
Deutsche Post Hold
13:42 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ASOS buy
13:39 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Volkswagen (VW) vz Halten
13:38 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
EssilorLuxottica buy
13:38 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Fresenius Medical Care overweight
13:35 UBS AG
ASOS Neutral
13:35 RBC Capital Markets
BNP Paribas Outperform
13:34 Kepler Cheuvreux
Telefonica Deutschland Reduce
13:34 Kepler Cheuvreux
Deutsche Post Hold
13:34 Kepler Cheuvreux
HUGO BOSS Hold
13:33 DZ BANK
Carrefour kaufen
13:31 Kepler Cheuvreux
Deutsche Wohnen buy
13:30 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Dürr buy
13:28 Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Sixt buy
13:12 UBS AG
TRATON buy
13:07 Kepler Cheuvreux
Aroundtown SA buy
13:02 UBS AG
Deutsche Post buy
12:58 UBS AG
ASML NV Neutral
12:56 UBS AG
Volvo AB (B Neutral
12:55 UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
12:54 UBS AG
Daimler Neutral
12:53 UBS AG
Infineon buy
12:53 Kepler Cheuvreux
TLG IMMOBILIEN Hold
12:52 Kepler Cheuvreux
DIC Asset buy
12:52 Kepler Cheuvreux
Grand City Properties buy
12:52 Kepler Cheuvreux
Unibail-Rodamco Hold
12:52 Kepler Cheuvreux
TAG Immobilien buy
12:51 UBS AG
Nokia buy
12:51 Kepler Cheuvreux
alstria office REIT-AG Hold
12:50 UBS AG
Apple Neutral
12:18 Kepler Cheuvreux
Vonovia buy
11:14 UBS AG
Carrefour buy
10:50 UBS AG
Dialog Semiconductor buy
10:25 DZ BANK
Rio Tinto Halten
10:24 UBS AG
STMicroelectronics Neutral
09:55 Bernstein Research
Danone Underperform