05.06.2020 15:31:00

International Consolidated Airlines buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Aktie der Fluggesellschaft sei eine glaubwürdige frühzyklische Erholungsstory, auch wenn sein Szenario mit Blick auf den Flugverkehr deutlich vorsichtiger geworden sei, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 05:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
4.00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
3.60 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.23%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 3.93 31.19% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

