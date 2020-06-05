International Consolidated Airlines buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Aktie der Fluggesellschaft sei eine glaubwürdige frühzyklische Erholungsstory, auch wenn sein Szenario mit Blick auf den Flugverkehr deutlich vorsichtiger geworden sei, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 05:57 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
4.00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
3.60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.23%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
