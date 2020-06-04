04.06.2020 07:28:22

International Consolidated Airlines buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 450 auf 375 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Einige Investoren seien angesichts zunehmender Lockerungen und wieder anziehender Flugbuchungen wieder an Aktien europäischer Fluggesellschaften interessiert, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die IAG sei die einzige bedeutende Fluggesellschaft, die mit Blick auf die aktuelle Bewertung der Aktie einen Sicherheitsspielraum habe./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2020 / 16:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
3.75 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
3.11 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
20.73%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Adrian Yanoshik 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

22.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
15.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
12.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 3.00 19.47% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

