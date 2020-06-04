HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 450 auf 375 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Einige Investoren seien angesichts zunehmender Lockerungen und wieder anziehender Flugbuchungen wieder an Aktien europäischer Fluggesellschaften interessiert, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die IAG sei die einzige bedeutende Fluggesellschaft, die mit Blick auf die aktuelle Bewertung der Aktie einen Sicherheitsspielraum habe./ck/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2020 / 16:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.