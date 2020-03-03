International Consolidated Airlines buy
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 750 auf 650 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Der Ausbruch des neuartigen Coronavirus sei eine neue Herausforderung für Fluggesellschaften, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kürzte deutlich seine Schätzungen für dieses Jahr, rechnet jedoch 2021 mit einer schnellen v-förmigen Erholung./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.03.2020 / 22:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.03.2020 / 03:26 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
6.50 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
4.64 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
40.09%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
4.60 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
41.34%
|Analyst Name::
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|8.77
|-1.38%
