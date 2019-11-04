04.11.2019 11:00:11

International Consolidated Airlines buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal von 630 auf 670 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gleichwohl reduzierte Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Prognose für den diesjährigen operativen Gewinn um zwei Prozent./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.11.2019 / 07:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
6.70 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
6.35 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
5.45%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
5.51 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.69%
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 8.77 -1.38% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

