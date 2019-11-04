FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal von 630 auf 670 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gleichwohl reduzierte Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Prognose für den diesjährigen operativen Gewinn um zwei Prozent./ajx/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.11.2019 / 07:06 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.