International Consolidated Airlines buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen für das dritte Quartal von 630 auf 670 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Gleichwohl reduzierte Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Prognose für den diesjährigen operativen Gewinn um zwei Prozent./ajx/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.11.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.11.2019 / 07:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
Kursziel:
6.70 £
Rating jetzt:
buy
Kurs*:
6.35 €
Abst. Kursziel*:
5.45%
|Rating update:
-
Kurs aktuell:
5.51 £
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
21.69%
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.01.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
8.77
-1.38%
