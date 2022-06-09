09.06.2022 13:33:58
Inditex Sell
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe ein starkes erstes Geschäftsquartal verzeichnet und auch starke aktuelle Handelszahlen, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.06.2022 / 06:41 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
21.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
23.95 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-12.32%
|Rating update:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
23.63 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11.13%
|Analyst Name::
Adam Cochrane
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|13:08
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.06.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.06.22
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
