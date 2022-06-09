FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe ein starkes erstes Geschäftsquartal verzeichnet und auch starke aktuelle Handelszahlen, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/edh



