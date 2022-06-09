Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
09.06.2022 13:33:58

Inditex Sell

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 21 Euro belassen. Der Modekonzern habe ein starkes erstes Geschäftsquartal verzeichnet und auch starke aktuelle Handelszahlen, schrieb Analyst Adam Cochrane in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.06.2022 / 06:41 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Sell
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
21.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
23.95 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-12.32%
Rating update:
Sell 		Kurs aktuell:
23.63 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-11.13%
Analyst Name::
Adam Cochrane 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

