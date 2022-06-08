NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach den Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Die Zara-Mutter habe trotz überraschend getätigter Rückstellungen für das Geschäft in Russland und der Ukraine starke Resultate vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Ohne den Sonderposten hätte das operative Ergebnis sogar mehr als ein Fünftel über den Erwartungen gelegen./tav/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 07:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 07:33 / BST



