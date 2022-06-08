Inditex Overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach den Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Die Zara-Mutter habe trotz überraschend getätigter Rückstellungen für das Geschäft in Russland und der Ukraine starke Resultate vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Ohne den Sonderposten hätte das operative Ergebnis sogar mehr als ein Fünftel über den Erwartungen gelegen./tav/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 07:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 07:33 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
31.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
23.38 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32.59%
|Rating update:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
22.22 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39.51%
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|11:18
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:17
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:12
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:11
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:29
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:18
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:17
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:12
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:11
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:29
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:17
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:12
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:11
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:29
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.05.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.03.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11:18
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.03.22
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.03.22
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|22.80
|-1.83%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|11:20
|
UBS AG
Credit Suisse Neutral
|11:18
|
UBS AG
Pernod Ricard Neutral
|11:18
|
UBS AG
Inditex Neutral
|11:17
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Inditex Buy
|11:12
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Inditex Overweight
|11:11
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inditex Buy
|11:05
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Pernod Ricard Overweight