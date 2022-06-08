Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
08.06.2022 11:12:50

Inditex Overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach den Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Die Zara-Mutter habe trotz überraschend getätigter Rückstellungen für das Geschäft in Russland und der Ukraine starke Resultate vorgelegt, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Ohne den Sonderposten hätte das operative Ergebnis sogar mehr als ein Fünftel über den Erwartungen gelegen./tav/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 07:32 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 07:33 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
31.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
23.38 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
32.59%
Rating update:
Overweight 		Kurs aktuell:
22.22 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39.51%
Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

