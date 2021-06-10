SMI 11’781 -0.1%  SPI 15’122 -0.2%  Dow 34’447 -0.4%  DAX 15’567 -0.1%  Euro 1.0907 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’094 -0.1%  Gold 1’882 -0.3%  Bitcoin 33’325 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8960 0.0%  Öl 72.3 0.4% 
Inditex overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 30 auf 32 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Textilhändler habe die Stärke seines Geschäftsmodells untermauert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die aktuelle Entwicklung spreche für eine starke Perspektive am Bekleidungsmarkt./tih/gl

