Inditex overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Inditex nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 30 auf 32 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Der Textilhändler habe die Stärke seines Geschäftsmodells untermauert, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die aktuelle Entwicklung spreche für eine starke Perspektive am Bekleidungsmarkt./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.06.2021 / 21:03 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2021 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
32.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
30.98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.29%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
31.60 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1.27%
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|33.27
|10.40%
