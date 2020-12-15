SMI 10’341 -0.3%  SPI 12’877 -0.2%  Dow 30’198 1.1%  DAX 13’363 1.1%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’522 0.5%  Gold 1’852 1.3%  Bitcoin 17’194 0.6%  Dollar 0.8859 -0.1%  Öl 50.6 0.5% 
15.12.2020 18:21:56

Inditex overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Geschäftszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Diese seien weitgehend wie erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Gut habe die spanische Bekleidungskette im Online-Geschäft abgeschnitten. Das Umfeld bleibe jedoch schwierig./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:14 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 16:15 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
28.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
26.84 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
4.32%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
27.45 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.00%
Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Analysen

18:21 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18:21 Inditex Underperform Credit Suisse Group
13:18 Inditex overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13:16 Inditex Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:10 Inditex Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 30.13 12.68% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

17:48 Baader Bank
Ceconomy St buy
16:22 Jefferies & Company Inc.
METRO (St Hold
15:00 Kepler Cheuvreux
Ceconomy St Hold
14:59 Kepler Cheuvreux
Symrise buy
14:58 Kepler Cheuvreux
Credit Suisse (CS buy
14:43 DZ BANK
MTU Aero Engines Halten
14:40 Credit Suisse Group
Prosus Outperform
14:22 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Klöckner & buy
13:21 Bernstein Research
SAP Outperform
13:18 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Inditex overweight
13:17 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Boeing Neutral
13:16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inditex Neutral
13:01 Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Siemens Healthineers kaufen
12:47 UBS AG
Volvo AB (B Neutral
12:46 UBS AG
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
12:44 UBS AG
TRATON buy
12:44 UBS AG
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
12:40 UBS AG
Siemens buy
12:40 UBS AG
Rheinmetall buy
12:20 UBS AG
Henkel vz Sell
12:20 UBS AG
Deutsche Telekom buy
12:19 UBS AG
Deutsche Bank Neutral
12:17 UBS AG
Diageo buy
12:15 UBS AG
Bilfinger Neutral
12:10 RBC Capital Markets
Inditex Sector Perform
11:35 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M buy
11:18 UBS AG
KRONES buy
11:16 UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
11:16 UBS AG
KION GROUP buy
11:16 UBS AG
GEA Neutral
11:15 UBS AG
Dürr Neutral
11:04 UBS AG
Siemens Energy buy
11:03 UBS AG
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Neutral
10:59 Warburg Research
Südzucker Hold
10:58 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Credit Suisse (CS buy
10:50 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Südzucker Neutral
10:43 Warburg Research
AIXTRON buy
10:40 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
10:37 Warburg Research
METRO (St Hold
10:19 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Inditex buy
10:18 Warburg Research
Ceconomy St Hold
10:12 DZ BANK
CropEnergies kaufen
09:51 Baader Bank
METRO (St Reduce
09:49 RBC Capital Markets
Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
09:08 RBC Capital Markets
Fraport Underperform
08:43 Bernstein Research
Volkswagen (VW) vz market-perform
08:40 Credit Suisse Group
Oracle Outperform
08:28 Barclays Capital
Südzucker Underweight
08:26 Barclays Capital
BP overweight
08:15 Baader Bank
Ceconomy St buy