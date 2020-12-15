Inditex overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal habe den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Aus Sicht der Expertin reflektieren die Zahlen die zweite Welle an Ladenschließungen./ssc/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:18 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
28.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
27.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.52%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
27.45 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.00%
|Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Analysen
|13:18
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:16
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:10
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:19
|Inditex buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.20
|Inditex buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:18
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:16
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:10
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:19
|Inditex buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.20
|Inditex buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:18
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:19
|Inditex buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|09.12.20
|Inditex buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.20
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.11.20
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.12.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.09.20
|Inditex Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.12.19
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:10
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.20
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|30.13
|12.68%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:00
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Ceconomy St Hold
|14:59
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Symrise buy
|14:58
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Credit Suisse (CS buy
|14:43
|
DZ BANK
MTU Aero Engines Halten
|14:40
|
Credit Suisse Group
Prosus Outperform
|14:22
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Klöckner & buy
|13:21
|
Bernstein Research
SAP Outperform
|13:18
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Inditex overweight
|13:17
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Boeing Neutral
|13:16
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inditex Neutral
|13:01
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Siemens Healthineers kaufen
|12:47
|
UBS AG
Volvo AB (B Neutral
|12:46
|
UBS AG
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|12:44
|
UBS AG
TRATON buy
|12:44
|
UBS AG
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|12:40
|
UBS AG
Siemens buy
|12:40
|
UBS AG
Rheinmetall buy
|12:20
|
UBS AG
Henkel vz Sell
|12:20
|
UBS AG
Deutsche Telekom buy
|12:19
|
UBS AG
Deutsche Bank Neutral
|12:17
|
UBS AG
Diageo buy
|12:15
|
UBS AG
Bilfinger Neutral
|12:10
|
RBC Capital Markets
Inditex Sector Perform
|11:35
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M buy
|11:18
|
UBS AG
KRONES buy
|11:16
|
UBS AG
Knorr-Bremse buy
|11:16
|
UBS AG
KION GROUP buy
|11:16
|
UBS AG
GEA Neutral
|11:15
|
UBS AG
Dürr Neutral
|11:04
|
UBS AG
Siemens Energy buy
|11:03
|
UBS AG
Signify (ehemals Philips Lighting Neutral
|10:59
|
Warburg Research
Südzucker Hold
|10:58
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Credit Suisse (CS buy
|10:50
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Südzucker Neutral
|10:43
|
Warburg Research
AIXTRON buy
|10:40
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|10:37
|
Warburg Research
METRO (St Hold
|10:19
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Inditex buy
|10:18
|
Warburg Research
Ceconomy St Hold
|10:12
|
DZ BANK
CropEnergies kaufen
|09:51
|
Baader Bank
METRO (St Reduce
|09:49
|
RBC Capital Markets
Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
|09:08
|
RBC Capital Markets
Fraport Underperform
|08:43
|
Bernstein Research
Volkswagen (VW) vz market-perform
|08:40
|
Credit Suisse Group
Oracle Outperform
|08:28
|
Barclays Capital
Südzucker Underweight
|08:26
|
Barclays Capital
BP overweight
|08:15
|
Baader Bank
Ceconomy St buy
|08:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|07:47
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Diageo buy