04.09.2019 07:38:58

Inditex overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Währungseffekte ausgeklammert, dürfte der Umsatz um acht Prozent zugelegt haben und damit etwas weniger als in den ersten fünf bis sechs Wochen des Quartals, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der allgemeine Bekleidungsmarkt unterliege weiterhin hohen Schwankungen und stehe vor strukturellen Herausforderungen. Inditex sei hier aber eine qualitativ hochwertige Aktie./ajx/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2019 / 17:30 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.09.2019 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) overweight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
33.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
27.83 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
18.59%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
27.87 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.41%
Analyst Name::
Georgina Johanan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

