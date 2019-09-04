NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Inditex vor Quartalszahlen auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. Währungseffekte ausgeklammert, dürfte der Umsatz um acht Prozent zugelegt haben und damit etwas weniger als in den ersten fünf bis sechs Wochen des Quartals, schrieb Analystin Georgina Johanan in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der allgemeine Bekleidungsmarkt unterliege weiterhin hohen Schwankungen und stehe vor strukturellen Herausforderungen. Inditex sei hier aber eine qualitativ hochwertige Aktie./ajx/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.09.2019 / 17:30 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.09.2019 / 00:15 / BST



