04.07.2022 13:34:01

Inditex Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Chamberlain und seine Kollegen beschäftigten sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit steigenden Marktzinsen und deren Auswirkungen auf den Immobilienmarkt sowie damit verbundene Sektoren. Aus Sorge um das Verbraucherverhalten kürzte er zwar seine Schätzungen für einige britische Einzelhändler. Den Filialhändler Inditex bezeichnete er aber weiter als bevorzugten Wert in der Retail-Branche./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2022 / 17:34 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 00:45 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
29.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
21.90 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
32.42%
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
21.97 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32.00%
Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

