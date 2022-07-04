Inditex Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Chamberlain und seine Kollegen beschäftigten sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie mit steigenden Marktzinsen und deren Auswirkungen auf den Immobilienmarkt sowie damit verbundene Sektoren. Aus Sorge um das Verbraucherverhalten kürzte er zwar seine Schätzungen für einige britische Einzelhändler. Den Filialhändler Inditex bezeichnete er aber weiter als bevorzugten Wert in der Retail-Branche./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.07.2022 / 17:34 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 00:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
29.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
21.90 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
32.42%
|Rating update:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
21.97 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32.00%
|Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|13:34
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:34
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13:34
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.06.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.06.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.06.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31.05.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.03.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.06.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.06.22
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.05.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.03.22
|Inditex Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.22
|Inditex Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|21.90
|-3.96%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:43
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BP Conviction Buy List
|14:01
|
UBS AG
Aroundtown Neutral
|13:49
|
Morgan Stanley
Zalando Equal-weight
|13:43
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
|13:34
|
UBS AG
Linde Buy
|13:34
|
RBC Capital Markets
Scout24 Outperform
|13:34
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nordex Neutral