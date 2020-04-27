27.04.2020 15:11:01

Inditex Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Einzelhandel werde herausfordernd bleiben, sobald die Ausgangsbeschränkungen aufgehoben werden, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ssc/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2020 / 17:47 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2020 / 00:15 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
23.73 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
22.99 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

