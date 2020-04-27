27.04.2020 15:11:01
Inditex Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Einzelhandel werde herausfordernd bleiben, sobald die Ausgangsbeschränkungen aufgehoben werden, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ssc/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2020 / 17:47 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2020 / 00:15 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Outperform
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
23.73 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
22.99 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Richard Chamberlain
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|20.60
|-35.11%
