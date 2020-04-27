NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Outperform" belassen. Der Einzelhandel werde herausfordernd bleiben, sobald die Ausgangsbeschränkungen aufgehoben werden, schrieb Analyst Richard Chamberlain in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie./ssc/bek



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2020 / 17:47 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.04.2020 / 00:15 / ET



