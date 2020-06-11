Inditex Equal weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Auch wenn das erste Quartal des Textilhändlers wegen virusbedingt geschlossener Geschäfte sehr schwach verlaufen sei, seien die Trends im Zuge der schrittweisen Wiedereröffnung ermutigend, schrieb Analyst Nicolas Champ in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 17:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 17:24 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
26.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
25.51 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1.92%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26.17 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.65%
|Analyst Name::
Nicolas Champ
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|29.51
|43.25%
