11.06.2020 11:40:00

Inditex Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Equal Weight" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Auch wenn das erste Quartal des Textilhändlers wegen virusbedingt geschlossener Geschäfte sehr schwach verlaufen sei, seien die Trends im Zuge der schrittweisen Wiedereröffnung ermutigend, schrieb Analyst Nicolas Champ in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./ck/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 17:21 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 17:24 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
26.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
25.51 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
1.92%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
26.17 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-0.65%
Analyst Name::
Nicolas Champ 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 29.51 43.25% Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

