Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Inditex von 30,50 auf 28,00 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Im Einklang mit den aktualisierten Zinsprognosen der US-Investmentbank habe er in seinem Bewertungsmodell für eine Reihe europäischer Einzelhandelsaktien einen höheren risikolosen Zinssatz angesetzt, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend habe er die Kursziele etwas nach unten korrigiert./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 16:58 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
28.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22.93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22.11%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
22.57 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.06%
|Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|18:40
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.06.22
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.06.22
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.06.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.06.22
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|22.80
|-1.83%
