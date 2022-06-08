Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26,50 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Bekleidungskonzern sei beträchtlich höher als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Er lobte zudem die anhaltende Attraktivität des Geschäftsmodells./edh/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 02:03 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 02:03 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
