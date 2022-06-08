Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
08.06.2022 11:17:22

Inditex Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26,50 Euro belassen. Der Umsatz des Bekleidungskonzern sei beträchtlich höher als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst James Grzinic in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Ersteinschätzung. Er lobte zudem die anhaltende Attraktivität des Geschäftsmodells./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 02:03 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2022 / 02:03 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Buy
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
26.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23.38 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
13.34%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
22.22 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19.26%
Analyst Name::
James Grzinic 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

