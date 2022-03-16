Inditex Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Inditex nach Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2021/22 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Wegen der Omikron-Variante des Corona-Virus habe das Vorsteuerergebnis des Modeunternehmens die Erwartungen deutlich verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Umsätze im frühen ersten Geschäftsquartal seien indes stark im Vergleich zur Zeit vor Covid-19./ck/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 08:02 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
29.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22.03 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
31.64%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
21.91 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
32.36%
|Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|14:07
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13:14
|Inditex Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:57
|Inditex Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:56
|Inditex Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.03.22
|Inditex Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.22
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.12.21
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.12.21
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.11.21
|Inditex Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|30.19
|-9.25%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:18
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nike Outperform
|14:17
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
McDonald's Overweight
|14:08
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Allianz Buy
|14:07
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inditex Buy
|13:35
|
Barclays Capital
TAG Immobilien Overweight
|13:29
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Grand City Properties Buy
|13:28
|
Barclays Capital
ENCAVIS Overweight