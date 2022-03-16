NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Inditex nach Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2021/22 auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Wegen der Omikron-Variante des Corona-Virus habe das Vorsteuerergebnis des Modeunternehmens die Erwartungen deutlich verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Umsätze im frühen ersten Geschäftsquartal seien indes stark im Vergleich zur Zeit vor Covid-19./ck/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / 08:02 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.03.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.