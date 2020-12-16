Inditex buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Der Textilkonzern habe seine Strategie "Inditex 2022" bestätigt, schrieb Analystin Olivia Townsend in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie erwarte zudem, dass die Anleger positiv auf die Quartalsergebnisse reagierten./ssc/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:28 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
|Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
29.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
26.84 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8.05%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
26.77 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8.33%
|Analyst Name::
Olivia Townsend
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Nachrichten
|
15.12.20
|Modehändler H&M und Inditex leiden unter Corona-Restriktionen (AWP)
|
15.12.20
|Corona-Pandemie lässt Gewinn von Zara-Mutterkonzern Inditex einbrechen (AWP)
|
15.12.20
|Fashion retailer Inditex stages recovery in sales (Financial Times)
|
01.12.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Inditex zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)mehr Analysen
|14:24
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|13:16
|Inditex Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:21
|Inditex buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.20
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:24
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|13:16
|Inditex Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|11:21
|Inditex buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.20
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14:24
|Inditex buy
|UBS AG
|11:21
|Inditex buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.20
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.20
|Inditex overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.20
|Inditex buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|15.12.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.12.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.09.20
|Inditex Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|16.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.03.20
|Inditex Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:16
|Inditex Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|15.12.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.12.20
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.11.20
|Inditex Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.11.20
|Inditex Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)
|30.13
|12.68%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|15:30
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nokia Neutral
|15:28
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Deutsche Telekom buy
|15:28
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Vodafone Group buy
|15:28
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|15:01
|
UBS AG
Nokia buy
|14:55
|
DZ BANK
Klöckner & Kauf
|14:51
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nike Outperform
|14:46
|
RBC Capital Markets
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|14:30
|
UBS AG
Credit Suisse (CS Neutral
|14:24
|
UBS AG
Inditex buy
|14:20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Rio Tinto overweight
|13:19
|
Barclays Capital
METRO (St Equal weight
|13:17
|
Barclays Capital
Philips overweight
|13:16
|
Barclays Capital
Inditex Equal weight
|13:10
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
BNP Paribas buy
|13:09
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
UniCredit Hold
|13:09
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Société Générale (Societe Generale buy
|13:08
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Intesa Sanpaolo buy
|13:07
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Santander Underperform
|13:06
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Commerzbank Hold
|13:06
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
BBVA Hold
|13:05
|
Independent Research GmbH
Klöckner & Halten
|13:04
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
ING Group buy
|12:56
|
DZ BANK
Salzgitter kaufen
|12:56
|
Independent Research GmbH
Ceconomy St Halten
|11:49
|
RBC Capital Markets
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Outperform
|11:48
|
RBC Capital Markets
BAT Outperform
|11:48
|
RBC Capital Markets
Henkel vz Outperform
|11:47
|
RBC Capital Markets
Danone Sector Perform
|11:47
|
RBC Capital Markets
LOréal Sector Perform
|11:46
|
RBC Capital Markets
Beiersdorf Sector Perform
|11:45
|
RBC Capital Markets
Reckitt Benckiser Sector Perform
|11:44
|
RBC Capital Markets
Nestlé Underperform
|11:43
|
RBC Capital Markets
Unilever Underperform
|11:22
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Credit Suisse (CS buy
|11:21
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Inditex buy
|11:20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Vossloh buy
|11:08
|
Warburg Research
HORNBACH buy
|10:59
|
Bernstein Research
Lufthansa market-perform
|10:45
|
Warburg Research
HUGO BOSS buy
|10:45
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
ElringKlinger buy
|10:44
|
RBC Capital Markets
Netflix Outperform
|10:43
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Aumann Hold
|10:42
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
CANCOM buy
|10:36
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
QIAGEN Hold
|10:35
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Continental buy
|10:28
|
RBC Capital Markets
Credit Suisse (CS Sector Perform
|09:55
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nokia Neutral
|09:46
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nokia Neutral
|09:39
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Vossloh buy