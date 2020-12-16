SMI 10’421 0.8%  SPI 12’968 0.7%  Dow 30’204 0.0%  DAX 13’513 1.1%  Euro 1.0791 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’528 0.2%  Gold 1’857 0.2%  Bitcoin 18’269 6.1%  Dollar 0.8852 -0.1%  Öl 50.4 -0.5% 
16.12.2020 14:24:00

Inditex buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Inditex nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 29 Euro belassen. Der Textilkonzern habe seine Strategie "Inditex 2022" bestätigt, schrieb Analystin Olivia Townsend in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Sie erwarte zudem, dass die Anleger positiv auf die Quartalsergebnisse reagierten./ssc/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:28 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.12.2020 / 08:28 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
