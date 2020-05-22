22.05.2020 20:21:32

Inditex buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Er habe vor den Quartalszahlen des spanischen Textilkonzerns sein Bewertungsmodell überarbeitet und dabei auch die jüngsten Aussagen zum Geschäftsverlauf des Wettbewerbers H&M berücksichtigt, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Inditex sei gut positioniert für ein künftig mehr online-zentriertes Branchenumfeld./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2020 / 17:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) buy
Unternehmen:
Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
27.00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
23.24 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
16.19%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
23.28 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
15.98%
Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

22.05.20 Inditex buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.05.20 Inditex Equal-Weight Morgan Stanley
04.05.20 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
27.04.20 Inditex Outperform RBC Capital Markets
23.04.20 Inditex buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Inditex S.A. (Industria de Diseno Textil)

