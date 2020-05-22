NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Inditex auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Er habe vor den Quartalszahlen des spanischen Textilkonzerns sein Bewertungsmodell überarbeitet und dabei auch die jüngsten Aussagen zum Geschäftsverlauf des Wettbewerbers H&M berücksichtigt, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Inditex sei gut positioniert für ein künftig mehr online-zentriertes Branchenumfeld./la/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.05.2020 / 17:54 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.