NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für HSBC nach Zahlen von 550 auf 590 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Benjamin Toms hob in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzung für den bereinigten Nettogewinn im Jahr 2023 an und verwies dafür auf höhere Nettozinserträge und leicht rückläufige operative Ausgaben der Bank./ck/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 12:45 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 12:45 / EDT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.