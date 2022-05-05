HSBC Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für HSBC nach Zahlen von 550 auf 590 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Analyst Benjamin Toms hob in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzung für den bereinigten Nettogewinn im Jahr 2023 an und verwies dafür auf höhere Nettozinserträge und leicht rückläufige operative Ausgaben der Bank./ck/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 12:45 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2022 / 12:45 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: HSBC Holdings plc Outperform
|Unternehmen:
HSBC Holdings plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
5.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
5.15 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14.66%
|Rating update:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Benjamin Toms
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plc
|19:45
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|UBS AG
|03.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.04.22
|HSBC Holdings Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.22
|HSBC Holdings Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HSBC Holdings plc
|4.37
|-1.81%
