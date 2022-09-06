Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
06.09.2022 12:28:41

HSBC Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für HSBC von 570 auf 590 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Raul Sinha passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Bewertungsmodelle für britische Banken an die veränderten Zinsaussichten an. Für die HSBC erhöhte er seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie von 2022 bis 2024./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 19:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: HSBC Holdings plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
HSBC Holdings plc 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
5.90 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
6.10 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Raul Sinha 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

12:28 HSBC Holdings Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.08.22 HSBC Holdings Buy UBS AG
08.08.22 HSBC Holdings Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.08.22 HSBC Holdings Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.08.22 HSBC Holdings Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

