NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für HSBC von 570 auf 590 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Raul Sinha passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Bewertungsmodelle für britische Banken an die veränderten Zinsaussichten an. Für die HSBC erhöhte er seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie von 2022 bis 2024./ajx/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 19:16 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: HSBC Holdings plc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
HSBC Holdings plc
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
5.90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
6.10 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Raul Sinha
|KGV*:
-
