NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für HSBC von 570 auf 590 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Raul Sinha passte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Bewertungsmodelle für britische Banken an die veränderten Zinsaussichten an. Für die HSBC erhöhte er seine Prognosen für den Gewinn je Aktie von 2022 bis 2024./ajx/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.09.2022 / 19:16 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.09.2022 / 00:15 / BST



