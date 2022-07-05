HSBC Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für HSBC auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 525 Pence belassen. Analyst Omar Keenan passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu britischen Banken zwar an höheren Zinserwartungen an. Sie kommen aber nur bei Lloyds und Natwest nennenswert zum Tragen, weil hier der marktbedingte Ertragsgegenwind vergleichsweise moderat ausfällt./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 18:15 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 03:01 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: HSBC Holdings plc Neutral
|Unternehmen:
HSBC Holdings plc
|Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group
|Kursziel:
5.25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
6.22 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-15.59%
|Rating update:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|Analyst Name::
Omar Keenan
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plc
|13:12
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|HSBC Holdings Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:12
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|HSBC Holdings Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.22
|HSBC Holdings Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.06.22
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.06.22
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.10.21
|HSBC Holdings Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.05.21
|HSBC Holdings Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.21
|HSBC Holdings Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.04.21
|HSBC Holdings Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.21
|HSBC Holdings Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|13:12
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|04.07.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.05.22
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HSBC Holdings plc
|4.37
|-1.81%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|13:24
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Tesla Underweight
|13:22
|
Credit Suisse Group
Barclays Outperform
|13:21
|
Bernstein Research
TUI Market-Perform
|13:21
|
Bernstein Research
Deutsche Post Market-Perform
|13:12
|
Bernstein Research
Infineon Outperform
|13:12
|
Credit Suisse Group
HSBC Holdings Neutral
|13:00
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Salzgitter Hold