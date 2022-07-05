ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für HSBC auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 525 Pence belassen. Analyst Omar Keenan passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu britischen Banken zwar an höheren Zinserwartungen an. Sie kommen aber nur bei Lloyds und Natwest nennenswert zum Tragen, weil hier der marktbedingte Ertragsgegenwind vergleichsweise moderat ausfällt./ag/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 18:15 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 03:01 / UTC





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.