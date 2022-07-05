Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
05.07.2022 13:12:14

HSBC Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung für HSBC auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 525 Pence belassen. Analyst Omar Keenan passte seine Schätzungen in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu britischen Banken zwar an höheren Zinserwartungen an. Sie kommen aber nur bei Lloyds und Natwest nennenswert zum Tragen, weil hier der marktbedingte Ertragsgegenwind vergleichsweise moderat ausfällt./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.07.2022 / 18:15 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.07.2022 / 03:01 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: HSBC Holdings plc Neutral
Unternehmen:
HSBC Holdings plc 		Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group 		Kursziel:
5.25 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
6.22 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-15.59%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name::
Omar Keenan 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

