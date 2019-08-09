09.08.2019 15:28:17

GTT Communications Hold

Der Analyst Craig Hallum hat GTT Communications Inc von Buy auf "Hold" abgestuft.
Zusammenfassung: GTT Communications Inc Hold
Unternehmen:
GTT Communications Inc 		Analyst:
Craig Hallum 		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
5.54 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
downgrade 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
- 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

15:28 GTT Communications Hold Craig Hallum
24.06.19 GTT Communications Buy Craig Hallum
08.05.19 GTT Communications Neutral BTIG Research
06.08.18 GTT Communications Sell BWS Financial

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GTT Communications Inc 6.35 4.27% GTT Communications Inc

