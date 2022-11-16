|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
16.11.2022 13:49:40
Grand City Properties Underweight
Grand City Properties
10.24 CHF -3.72%
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 11,20 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal scheine die Erwartungen erfüllt zu haben, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Er hob außerdem die bestätigten Ziele des Immobilienunternehmens für dieses Jahr hervor./tih/ag;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:38 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
11.20 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
10.47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6.97%
|Rating update:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|10.23
|-3.82%
