SMI 10'962 -0.6%  SPI 14'017 -0.8%  Dow 33'593 0.2%  DAX 14'270 -0.8%  Euro 0.9788 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'898 -0.4%  Gold 1'780 0.0%  Bitcoin 15'625 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9416 -0.3%  Öl 93.0 -0.8% 
Top News
On-Aktie vorbörslich trotzdem schwächer: On steuert auf erste Umsatzmilliarde zu
Sportradar-Aktie: Sportradar ist im dritten Quartal kräftig gewachsen
Dollarstärke auch 2023? Ex-Fed-Chef Greenspan sieht Fed als Währungstreiber
CureVac-Aktie vorbörslich dennoch in Grün: Geschäfte weiter von Fehlschlag bei Impfstoff beeinflusst
Merck-Aktie gibt ab: Kapazitätserweiterung für Arzneimittelsicherheits-Prüfung in den USA
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.11.2022 13:49:40

Grand City Properties Underweight

Grand City Properties
10.24 CHF -3.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 11,20 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal scheine die Erwartungen erfüllt zu haben, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Er hob außerdem die bestätigten Ziele des Immobilienunternehmens für dieses Jahr hervor./tih/ag;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:38 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Underweight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
11.20 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
10.47 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
6.97%
Rating update:
Underweight 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:49 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
11:08 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
10:44 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
12.10.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.