LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Underweight" mit einem Kursziel von 11,20 Euro belassen. Das dritte Quartal scheine die Erwartungen erfüllt zu haben, schrieb Analyst Paul May am Mittwoch in einer ersten Reaktion. Er hob außerdem die bestätigten Ziele des Immobilienunternehmens für dieses Jahr hervor./tih/ag;