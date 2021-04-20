Grand City Properties overweight
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 24,50 auf 26,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie und passte sein Bewertungsmodell an die jüngsten Ergebnisse des Immobilienkonzerns sowie die Kapital- und Inflationserwartungen an./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2021 / 18:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2021 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. overweight
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
26.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
22.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.15%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
22.72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.44%
|Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|11:03
|Grand City Properties overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.21
|Grand City Properties overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.04.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|15.04.21
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.04.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|22.72
|0.89%
