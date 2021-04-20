Grand City Properties overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 24,50 auf 26,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie und passte sein Bewertungsmodell an die jüngsten Ergebnisse des Immobilienkonzerns sowie die Kapital- und Inflationserwartungen an./ag/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2021 / 18:51 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2021 / 00:15 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.