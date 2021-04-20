 Grand City Properties overweight von JP Morgan Chase & Co. am 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
20.04.2021 11:03:09

Grand City Properties overweight

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 24,50 auf 26,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie und passte sein Bewertungsmodell an die jüngsten Ergebnisse des Immobilienkonzerns sowie die Kapital- und Inflationserwartungen an./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.04.2021 / 18:51 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.04.2021 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. overweight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
26.00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
22.58 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.15%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
22.72 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.44%
Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

