Grand City Properties neutral
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 22,70 auf 20,00 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Corona-Krise werde das Wachstum der europäischen Immobilienunternehmen erheblich einschränken, wenngleich zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine seriösen Prognosen über Ausmaß und Dauer der Belastungen möglich seien, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er reduzierte seine Sektorschätzungen für die Nettovermögenswerte und die Gewinne je Aktie der Jahre 2020 bis 2022 um durchschnittlich 9 Prozent beziehungsweise 17 Prozent./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 20:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
20.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
neutral
|Kurs*:
19.31 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.57%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.09 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.77%
|Analyst Name::
Sander Bunck
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.03.20
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im März (finanzen.net)
|
16.03.20
|Grand City Properties erfüllt 2019 seinen eigenen Ziele - Aktie schwächer (Dow Jones)
|
16.03.20
|Grand City Properties: Mieten und Dividende steigen (ARD)
|
16.03.20
|Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. announces FY 2019 results (Investegate)
|
31.12.19
|So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Grand City Properties-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.19
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Grand City Properties im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.19
|Steigende Mieten freuen Grand City Properties (ARD)
|
18.11.19
|Grand City Properties hält trotz Ergebnisrückgang am Ausblick fest (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|09:12
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|03.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|09:12
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|03.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|09.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|HSBC
|03.04.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.03.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|20.03.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|09:12
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.03.20
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|19.00
|-2.93%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|09:42
|
Barclays Capital
Telefonica Deutschland kaufen
|09:41
|
Barclays Capital
AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev Equal weight
|09:13
|
Barclays Capital
Unibail-Rodamco Underweight
|09:13
|
Barclays Capital
Vonovia overweight
|09:13
|
Barclays Capital
TAG Immobilien overweight
|09:12
|
Barclays Capital
LEG Immobilien Underweight
|09:12
|
Barclays Capital
Grand City Properties neutral
|09:12
|
Barclays Capital
Deutsche Wohnen Underweight
|08:54
|
Barclays Capital
Aroundtown SA overweight
|08:54
|
Barclays Capital
alstria office REIT-AG overweight
|08:52
|
Barclays Capital
ADO Properties Underweight
|08:42
|
Barclays Capital
Hennes & Mauritz AB (H & M, H&M overweight
|08:41
|
Barclays Capital
Inditex Equal weight
|08:33
|
Bernstein Research
Linde market-perform
|08:10
|
Credit Suisse Group
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|08:08
|
Credit Suisse Group
BAT Outperform
|08:04
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
ASOS overweight
|08:02
|
Credit Suisse Group
Nestlé Neutral
|08:01
|
Credit Suisse Group
LOréal Neutral
|08:00
|
Credit Suisse Group
Unilever Outperform
|07:51
|
Credit Suisse Group
Reckitt Benckiser Neutral
|07:49
|
Credit Suisse Group
Henkel vz Neutral
|07:48
|
Credit Suisse Group
Beiersdorf Underperform
|07:36
|
Credit Suisse Group
Danone Outperform
|14.04.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple overweight
|14.04.20
|
Baader Bank
Nestlé add
|14.04.20
|
DZ BANK
SAP kaufen
|14.04.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
JPMorgan Chase & Outperform
|14.04.20
|
DZ BANK
RATIONAL Halten
|14.04.20
|
Credit Suisse Group
Airbus Outperform
|14.04.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
AstraZeneca Sell
|14.04.20
|
Independent Research GmbH
SAP kaufen
|14.04.20
|
Credit Suisse Group
TOTAL Outperform
|14.04.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LOréal Neutral
|14.04.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Takeawaycom Hold
|14.04.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Sanofi buy
|14.04.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
ArcelorMittal buy
|14.04.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
AstraZeneca buy
|14.04.20
|
Independent Research GmbH
HUGO BOSS Halten
|14.04.20
|
Deutsche Bank AG
Gerresheimer buy
|14.04.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Delivery Hero buy
|14.04.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Scout24 buy
|14.04.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
SAP Hold
|14.04.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Vivendi buy
|14.04.20
|
UBS AG
Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|14.04.20
|
UBS AG
Apple buy
|14.04.20
|
UBS AG
Infineon buy
|14.04.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Diageo buy
|14.04.20
|
UBS AG
DWS Group GmbH & buy
|14.04.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Zurich Insurance Hold