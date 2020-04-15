15.04.2020 09:12:27

Grand City Properties neutral

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 22,70 auf 20,00 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Die Corona-Krise werde das Wachstum der europäischen Immobilienunternehmen erheblich einschränken, wenngleich zum jetzigen Zeitpunkt keine seriösen Prognosen über Ausmaß und Dauer der Belastungen möglich seien, schrieb Analyst Sander Bunck in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er reduzierte seine Sektorschätzungen für die Nettovermögenswerte und die Gewinne je Aktie der Jahre 2020 bis 2022 um durchschnittlich 9 Prozent beziehungsweise 17 Prozent./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.04.2020 / 20:38 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.04.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
20.00 €
Rating jetzt:
neutral		 Kurs*:
19.31 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.57%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
19.09 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
4.77%
Analyst Name::
Sander Bunck 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

