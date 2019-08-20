20.08.2019 08:47:46

Grand City Properties Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,50 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe im ersten Halbjahr beim Betriebsgewinn (FFO I) und dem Nettovermögenswert (NAV) je Aktie wie erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob zudem hervor, dass die Jahresziele für 2019 bestätigt wurden./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.08.2019 / 07:43 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.08.2019 / 07:43 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co. 		Kursziel:
24.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
20.54 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
19.28%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
19.72 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.27%
Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Grand City Properties S.A. 19.75 -3.42% Grand City Properties S.A.

