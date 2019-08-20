NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,50 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe im ersten Halbjahr beim Betriebsgewinn (FFO I) und dem Nettovermögenswert (NAV) je Aktie wie erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob zudem hervor, dass die Jahresziele für 2019 bestätigt wurden./ck/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.08.2019 / 07:43 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.08.2019 / 07:43 / BST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.