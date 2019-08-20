Grand City Properties Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 24,50 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe im ersten Halbjahr beim Betriebsgewinn (FFO I) und dem Nettovermögenswert (NAV) je Aktie wie erwartet abgeschnitten, schrieb Analyst Tim Leckie in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er hob zudem hervor, dass die Jahresziele für 2019 bestätigt wurden./ck/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.08.2019 / 07:43 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.08.2019 / 07:43 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
24.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
20.54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
19.28%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
24.27%
|Analyst Name::
Tim Leckie
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|19.75
|-3.42%
