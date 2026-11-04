Grand City Properties Aktie 18698480 / LU0775917882
6.92CHF
0.40CHF
6.15 %
15:04:42
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04.11.2026 13:57:07
Grand City Properties Neutral
Grand City Properties
6.92 CHF 6.15%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 7,90 auf 8,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator passte sein Bewertungsmodell am Dienstag an den Erwerb von rund 20 Prozent an LEG Immobilien an./ag/edh;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.11.2026 / 16:39 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Neutral
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
8.00 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|
Kurs*:
7.49 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
6.81%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
7.54 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6.10%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
12:26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochmittag in Grün (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX steigt zum Handelsstart (finanzen.ch)
|
31.10.26
|Was Analysten von der Grand City Properties-Aktie erwarten (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.26
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX gibt zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels nach (finanzen.ch)
|
22.10.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
21.10.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
|
21.10.26
|LEG Immobilien-Aktie gefragt: Grand City Properties kauft 20 Prozent der Anteile (Dow Jones)
|
21.10.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittwochmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:57
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:57
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.08.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.03.26
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.09.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.11.24
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13:57
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|14.10.26
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.09.26
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|6.91
|6.00%
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