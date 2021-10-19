Grand City Properties Halten
HANNOVER (dpa-AFX Analyser) - NordLB hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Halten" mit einem Kursziel von 23 Euro belassen. Immobilienaktien profitierten vom Anlagenotstand der Investoren und böten eine vergleichsweise attraktive Dividendenrendite, schrieb Analyst Michael Seufert in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Viele Unternehmen können sich dem Experten zufolge sehr günstig refinanzieren. Allerdings seien die mittelfristigen Auswirkungen der Corona-Krise noch ungewiss. Zudem nannte der Fachmann eine Überhitzung des Immobilienmarktes und eine strengere Regulierung von Wohnimmobilien als mögliche Gefahren./la/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.10.2021 / 13:42 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.10.2021 / 14:35 / MESZ
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Halten
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|Kursziel:
23.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Halten
|Kurs*:
22.28 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.23%
|Rating update:
Halten
|Kurs aktuell:
22.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2.22%
|Analyst Name::
Michael Seufert
|KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|24.10
|0.92%
