Grand City Properties Equal weight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 20 auf 22 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Wie andere deutsche Immobilienunternehmen habe Grand City Properties bessere Halbjahresergebnisse erzielt als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Nettoinventarwert je Aktie habe aber enttäuscht. May sieht zudem die Expansion in London kritisch./ag/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.09.2020 / 17:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2020 / 04:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Equal weight
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
22.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
21.20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.77%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
21.18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.90%
|Analyst Name::
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|10:12
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.08.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|24.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|10:12
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|01.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.08.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|24.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|18.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:12
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|23.06.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.05.20
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.04.20
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|14:15
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Apple Sell
|13:47
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Klöckner & Halten
|12:55
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
CRH Neutral
|11:40
|
RBC Capital Markets
Swiss Re Outperform
|11:39
|
RBC Capital Markets
Zurich Insurance Sector Perform
|11:39
|
RBC Capital Markets
AXA Outperform
|11:38
|
RBC Capital Markets
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|11:37
|
RBC Capital Markets
Hannover Rück Sector Perform
|11:36
|
RBC Capital Markets
Allianz Underperform
|11:15
|
Credit Suisse Group
Clariant Neutral
|10:56
|
Independent Research GmbH
Zalando kaufen
|10:52
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Nokia buy
|10:51
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
CANCOM buy
|10:12
|
Barclays Capital
Grand City Properties Equal weight
|10:11
|
Independent Research GmbH
ProSiebenSat1 Media Verkaufen
|10:11
|
Bernstein Research
Kering market-perform
|10:10
|
Bernstein Research
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
|09:02
|
UBS AG
London Stock Exchange (LSE Neutral
|08:58
|
UBS AG
Deutsche Börse buy
|08:56
|
UBS AG
HeidelbergCement buy
|08:45
|
Warburg Research
JOST Werke buy
|08:44
|
Warburg Research
DEUTZ buy
|08:32
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens overweight
|07:55
|
Barclays Capital
Zurich Insurance overweight
|07:53
|
Barclays Capital
Swiss Re overweight
|07:53
|
Barclays Capital
Prudential overweight
|07:52
|
Barclays Capital
Hannover Rück Underweight
|07:51
|
Barclays Capital
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|07:51
|
Barclays Capital
AXA overweight
|07:51
|
Barclays Capital
Allianz Equal weight
|07:31
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Carrefour overweight
|07:30
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
AstraZeneca overweight
|07:29
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Inditex overweight
|07:28
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
|06:39
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Covestro Neutral
|06:31
|
Jefferies & Company Inc.
Siemens buy
|06:30
|
Credit Suisse Group
ING Group Outperform
|07.09.20
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAFRAN buy
|07.09.20
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
|07.09.20
|
Baader Bank
alstria office REIT-AG add
|07.09.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
Siemens Outperform
|07.09.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
RATIONAL Underperform
|07.09.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
GEA Sector Perform
|07.09.20
|
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
GRENKE Halten
|07.09.20
|
RBC Capital Markets
Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|07.09.20
|
Morgan Stanley
Instone Real Estate Group overweight
|07.09.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
SCOR Neutral
|07.09.20
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Swiss Life Neutral
|07.09.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
EON buy
|07.09.20
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Nestlé buy