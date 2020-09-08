08.09.2020 10:12:55

Grand City Properties Equal weight

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 20 auf 22 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Wie andere deutsche Immobilienunternehmen habe Grand City Properties bessere Halbjahresergebnisse erzielt als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Nettoinventarwert je Aktie habe aber enttäuscht. May sieht zudem die Expansion in London kritisch./ag/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.09.2020 / 17:30 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2020 / 04:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Equal weight
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Barclays Capital 		Kursziel:
22.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		 Kurs*:
21.20 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.77%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
21.18 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3.90%
Analyst Name::
Paul May 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

