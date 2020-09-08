LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 20 auf 22 Euro angehoben, die Einstufung aber auf "Equal Weight" belassen. Wie andere deutsche Immobilienunternehmen habe Grand City Properties bessere Halbjahresergebnisse erzielt als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Paul May in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Nettoinventarwert je Aktie habe aber enttäuscht. May sieht zudem die Expansion in London kritisch./ag/zb



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.09.2020 / 17:30 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.09.2020 / 04:00 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.