Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'056 0.2%  SPI 14'569 0.2%  Dow 34'560 0.6%  DAX 15'846 0.3%  Euro 0.9563 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'303 0.2%  Gold 1'923 0.2%  Bitcoin 22'981 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8845 0.1%  Öl 84.8 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Stadler Rail217818
Top News
Julius Bär-Aktie: Julius Bär expandiert in Genf - neues Team
EVOTEC-Aktie dennoch fester: EVOTEC mit Umsatzrückgang - Rote Zahlen
VinFast-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Rivale VinFast steigt zum nach Marktkapitalisierung drittgrössten Autobauer auf
So entwickeln sich Silberpreis, Erdgaspreis & Co. am Dienstagvormittag am Rohstoffmarkt
TX Group-Aktie klettert kräftig: TX Group im ersten Halbjahr gewachsen - Gewinn gesteigert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Ausblick

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.08.2023 09:59:00

Grand City Properties Buy

Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 7,50 auf 8,80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer Studie zur europäischen Immobilienbranche seine Schätzungen nach dem ersten Halbjahr 2023. Für seine Kaufempfehlung für Grand City führte er gleich vier Gründe an: Die Angebots- und Nachfragedynamik mit einem geringen Leerstand bei Wohnimmobilien, operative Fortschritte, eine beherrschbare Verschuldung und die attraktive Bewertung der Aktie./ck/tih;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.08.2023 / 05:00 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
8.80 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
8.00 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
10.00%
Rating update:
Neutral 		Kurs aktuell:
7.94 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.83%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
09:59 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.23 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
16.08.23 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
16.08.23 Grand City Properties Neutral UBS AG
16.08.23 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen