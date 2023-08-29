|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Grand City Properties Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat Grand City Properties von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 7,50 auf 8,80 Euro angehoben. Analyst Jonathan Kownator aktualisierte in einer Studie zur europäischen Immobilienbranche seine Schätzungen nach dem ersten Halbjahr 2023. Für seine Kaufempfehlung für Grand City führte er gleich vier Gründe an: Die Angebots- und Nachfragedynamik mit einem geringen Leerstand bei Wohnimmobilien, operative Fortschritte, eine beherrschbare Verschuldung und die attraktive Bewertung der Aktie./ck/tih;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|
Kursziel:
8.80 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
8.00 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
10.00%
|
Rating update:
Neutral
|
Kurs aktuell:
7.94 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10.83%
|
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|
16.08.23
|GCP S.A. announces H1 2023 results (EQS Group)
|
16.08.23
|EQS-News: GCP S.A. announces H1 2023 results (EQS Group)
|
31.07.23
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
|
30.06.23
|Juni 2023: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Grand City Properties-Aktie (finanzen.net)
|
31.05.23
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Mai (finanzen.net)
|
26.05.23
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
26.05.23
|EQS-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
17.05.23
|Grand City Properties S.A.: GCP S.A. ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS (EQS Group)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|6.82
|0.00%
