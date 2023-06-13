Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.06.2023 10:59:01

Grand City Properties Buy

Grand City Properties
6.82 CHF 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,00 auf 9,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Deutsche Immobilienunternehmen seien an der Börse falsch bewertet, schrieb Analyst Marios Pastou in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Bewertungsabschlag auf die Buchwerte (NAV) habe sich trotz ihres Rückgangs vergrößert, auch wenn die Unternehmen bei der Deckung kurzfristiger Verbindlichkeiten eigentlich Fortschritte gemacht hätten./ag/tav;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2023 / 12:35 / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG) 		Kursziel:
9.20 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
7.73 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
19.02%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
7.74 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.94%
Analyst Name::
Marios Pastou 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
10:59 Grand City Properties Buy Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
12.06.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.23 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Kaufen DZ BANK
17.05.23 Grand City Properties Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
