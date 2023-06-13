|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Grand City Properties Buy
PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,00 auf 9,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Deutsche Immobilienunternehmen seien an der Börse falsch bewertet, schrieb Analyst Marios Pastou in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Bewertungsabschlag auf die Buchwerte (NAV) habe sich trotz ihres Rückgangs vergrößert, auch wenn die Unternehmen bei der Deckung kurzfristiger Verbindlichkeiten eigentlich Fortschritte gemacht hätten./ag/tav;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.06.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|
Analyst:
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|
Kursziel:
9.20 €
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
7.73 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
19.02%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
7.74 €
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18.94%
|
Analyst Name::
Marios Pastou
|
KGV*:
-
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|6.82
|0.00%
