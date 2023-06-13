PARIS (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die französische Großbank Societe Generale (SocGen) hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 9,00 auf 9,20 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Deutsche Immobilienunternehmen seien an der Börse falsch bewertet, schrieb Analyst Marios Pastou in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Bewertungsabschlag auf die Buchwerte (NAV) habe sich trotz ihres Rückgangs vergrößert, auch wenn die Unternehmen bei der Deckung kurzfristiger Verbindlichkeiten eigentlich Fortschritte gemacht hätten./ag/tav;