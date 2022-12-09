SMI 11'055 0.5%  SPI 14'088 0.5%  Dow 33'781 0.6%  DAX 14'324 0.4%  Euro 0.9854 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'926 0.1%  Gold 1'797 0.4%  Bitcoin 16'052 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9344 -0.2%  Öl 77.2 1.0% 
Grand City Properties Buy

Grand City Properties
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 19 auf 13 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Kai Klose verwies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie auf eine Bekanntgabe der Aroundtown-Tochter Ende November, dass sie ihre unbefristete Anleihe über 200 Millionen Euro nicht kündigen werde. Laut Klose bleibt die Frage, wann diese Anleihe zurückgezahlt werden könnte, eine Belastung für den Aktienkurs. Zudem stelle sich die Frage, wie Aroundtown mit den eigenen ausstehenden unbefristeten Anleihen umgehen werde./ck/jha/;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.12.2022 / 06:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.12.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
13.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
9.64 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
34.92%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
9.59 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.56%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

12:48 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09:18 Grand City Properties Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.11.22 Grand City Properties Underweight Barclays Capital
18.11.22 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.11.22 Grand City Properties Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

