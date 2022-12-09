|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|Ausblick
Grand City Properties Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 19 auf 13 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Kai Klose verwies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie auf eine Bekanntgabe der Aroundtown-Tochter Ende November, dass sie ihre unbefristete Anleihe über 200 Millionen Euro nicht kündigen werde. Laut Klose bleibt die Frage, wann diese Anleihe zurückgezahlt werden könnte, eine Belastung für den Aktienkurs. Zudem stelle sich die Frage, wie Aroundtown mit den eigenen ausstehenden unbefristeten Anleihen umgehen werde./ck/jha/;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.12.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
13.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
9.64 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34.92%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
9.59 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.56%
|Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:48
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:18
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:48
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:18
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:48
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|30.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.11.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.05.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.22
|Grand City Properties Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:18
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.09.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.22
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.08.22
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|9.42
|-1.94%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|13:15
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Varta Neutral
|13:15
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Renault Neutral
|13:15
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Stellantis Buy
|13:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Michelin Neutral
|13:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BMW Buy
|13:14
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Mercedes-Benz Group Conviction Buy List
|13:13
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Porsche Buy