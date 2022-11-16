SMI 10'959 -0.6%  SPI 14'021 -0.7%  Dow 33'593 0.2%  DAX 14'280 -0.7%  Euro 0.9796 0.2%  EStoxx50 3'901 -0.4%  Gold 1'783 0.2%  Bitcoin 15'697 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9394 -0.5%  Öl 94.4 0.7% 
Grand City Properties Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 10,90 Euro belassen. Die Leerstandsquote der Immobiliengruppe sei im Quartalsvergleich leicht zurückgegangen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Gleichzeitig habe das flächenbereinigte Nettowachstum der Mieteinnahmen leicht zugelegt./bek/mis;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
10.90 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
3.81%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

