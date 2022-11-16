|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
16.11.2022 10:44:28
Grand City Properties Buy
Grand City Properties
10.22 CHF -3.94%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 10,90 Euro belassen. Die Leerstandsquote der Immobiliengruppe sei im Quartalsvergleich leicht zurückgegangen, schrieb Analyst Jonathan Kownator in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Gleichzeitig habe das flächenbereinigte Nettowachstum der Mieteinnahmen leicht zugelegt./bek/mis;
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / 07:13 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.11.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
10.90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
10.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3.81%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|10:44
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|12.10.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.09.22
|Grand City Properties Kaufen
|DZ BANK
