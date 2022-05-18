18.05.2022 11:20:16
Grand City Properties Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennziffern hätten die Erwartungen leicht verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:29 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
26.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
16.49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
57.67%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
16.61 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56.53%
|Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
