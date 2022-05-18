Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
18.05.2022 11:20:16

Grand City Properties Buy

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Die wichtigsten Kennziffern hätten die Erwartungen leicht verfehlt, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier am Dienstag in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Zwischenbericht./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:29 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.05.2022 / 06:29 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
UBS AG 		Kursziel:
26.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
16.49 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
57.67%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
16.61 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56.53%
Analyst Name::
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

