HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate des Jahres auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe seine Schätzungen knapp übertroffen und den Jahresausblick erwartungsgemäß bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/jha



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2021 / 08:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.