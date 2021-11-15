Grand City Properties Buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate des Jahres auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe seine Schätzungen knapp übertroffen und den Jahresausblick erwartungsgemäß bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/jha
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2021 / 08:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
26.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
22.44 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
15.86%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
22.38 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.18%
|Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|13:09
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:48
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:27
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:22
|Grand City Properties Buy
|UBS AG
|19.10.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|23.59
|-0.24%
