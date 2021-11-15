SMI 12’519 0.0%  SPI 16’142 0.0%  Dow 36’100 0.5%  DAX 16’143 0.3%  Euro 1.0532 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’382 0.3%  Gold 1’866 0.1%  Bitcoin 60’281 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9204 -0.1%  Öl 81.5 -0.6% 
15.11.2021 13:09:17

Grand City Properties Buy

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat Grand City Properties nach Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate des Jahres auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 26 Euro belassen. Der Wohnimmobilienkonzern habe seine Schätzungen knapp übertroffen und den Jahresausblick erwartungsgemäß bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Kai Klose in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./gl/jha

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.11.2021 / 08:36 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) 		Kursziel:
26.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
22.44 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
15.86%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
22.38 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.18%
Analyst Name::
Kai Klose 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13:09 Grand City Properties Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12:48 Grand City Properties Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12:27 Grand City Properties Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12:22 Grand City Properties Buy UBS AG
19.10.21 Grand City Properties Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen