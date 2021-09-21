SMI 11’776 0.1%  SPI 15’291 0.2%  Dow 34’027 0.2%  DAX 15’290 1.0%  Euro 1.0821 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’080 0.9%  Gold 1’779 0.8%  Bitcoin 39’332 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9232 -0.5%  Öl 73.8 -0.6% 
Grand City Properties Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties anlässlich der "German Corporate Conference" der US-Investmentbank auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 25,80 Euro belassen. Für die Aktie des Immobilienkonzerns sieht Analyst Jonathan Kownator derzeit noch etwa 17 Prozent Luft nach oben. Jedoch halte die Unsicherheit mit Blick auf das politische Umfeld wohl noch solange an, bis nach der Wahl in Deutschland eine Koalition stehe und Klarheit herrsche über die künftige Wohnungspolitik, schrieb er in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.09.2021 / 09:47 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

