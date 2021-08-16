Grand City Properties Buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe den Jahresausblick bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. Buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
27.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
23.58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14.50%
|Rating update:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
23.50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.89%
|Analyst Name::
Thomas Neuhold
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|12:05
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:12
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|28.06.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|12:05
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:12
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|28.06.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|12:05
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:12
|Grand City Properties Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.06.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|25.05.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.07.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|04.06.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.03.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)