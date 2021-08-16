FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe den Jahresausblick bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



