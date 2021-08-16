SMI 12’401 -0.5%  SPI 15’890 -0.4%  Dow 35’515 0.0%  DAX 15’919 -0.4%  Euro 1.0762 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’208 -0.5%  Gold 1’772 -0.4%  Bitcoin 43’414 0.7%  Dollar 0.9140 -0.2%  Öl 69.5 -1.1% 
16.08.2021 12:05:27

Grand City Properties Buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Investmentbank Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Grand City Properties nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 27 Euro belassen. Der Immobilienkonzern habe den Jahresausblick bestätigt, schrieb Analyst Thomas Neuhold in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux 		Kursziel:
27.00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
23.58 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
14.50%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
23.50 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.89%
Analyst Name::
Thomas Neuhold 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

