Grand City Properties buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen des Immobilienunternehmens von 25,80 auf 25,30 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator legte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie nun eine etwas höhere Kapitalbasis zugrunde, woraus sich wiederum leicht höhere gewichtete durchschnittliche Kapitalkosten ergäben. In der Folge sinke das Kursziel ein wenig./la/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.05.2021 / 18:08 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
25.30 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
22.66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11.65%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
22.18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.07%
|Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator
|KGV*:
-
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.
|08:40
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|21.09.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.08.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.04.20
|Grand City Properties Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.05.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.04.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|25.03.21
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.03.21
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|22.18
|0.27%
