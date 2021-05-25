SMI 11’293 0.6%  SPI 14’553 0.7%  Dow 34’394 0.5%  DAX 15’537 0.7%  Euro 1.0958 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’047 0.3%  Gold 1’883 0.1%  Bitcoin 34’887 0.6%  Dollar 0.8938 -0.3%  Öl 68.2 -0.3% 
25.05.2021 08:40:49

Grand City Properties buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen des Immobilienunternehmens von 25,80 auf 25,30 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator legte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie nun eine etwas höhere Kapitalbasis zugrunde, woraus sich wiederum leicht höhere gewichtete durchschnittliche Kapitalkosten ergäben. In der Folge sinke das Kursziel ein wenig./la/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.05.2021 / 18:08 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
25.30 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
22.66 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
11.65%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
22.18 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14.07%
Analyst Name::
Jonathan Kownator 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

