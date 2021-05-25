NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties anlässlich der jüngst veröffentlichten Quartalszahlen des Immobilienunternehmens von 25,80 auf 25,30 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jonathan Kownator legte in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie nun eine etwas höhere Kapitalbasis zugrunde, woraus sich wiederum leicht höhere gewichtete durchschnittliche Kapitalkosten ergäben. In der Folge sinke das Kursziel ein wenig./la/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.05.2021 / 18:08 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



