Grand City Properties buy
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties von 26,50 auf 27 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Kai Klose ist laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie etwas optimistischer für das Wertpotenzial des Portfolios des Wohnimmobilienunternehmens./ag/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.01.2020 / 08:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
27.00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
23.16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16.58%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
23.18 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16.48%
|Analyst Name::
Kai Klose
|KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.12.19
|So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Grand City Properties-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.19
|Grand City Properties-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Grand City Properties im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
|
18.11.19
|Steigende Mieten freuen Grand City Properties (ARD)
|
18.11.19
|Grand City Properties hält trotz Ergebnisrückgang am Ausblick fest (Dow Jones)
|
19.08.19
|Grand City Properties bestätigt Ausblick nach schwächerem Quartal (Dow Jones)
|
19.08.19
|Grand City Properties bestätigt Ausblick (ARD)
|
19.08.19
|Grand City Properties S.A.announces H1 2019 results (EQS Group)
|
19.08.19
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A.announces H1 2019 results (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|12:43
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.01.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:43
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|17.01.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:43
|Grand City Properties buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.01.20
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.01.20
|Grand City Properties buy
|UBS AG
|10.12.19
|Grand City Properties buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|16.01.20
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
|09.01.20
|Grand City Properties Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|05.12.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.11.19
|Grand City Properties Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grand City Properties S.A.
|23.16
|0.86%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:43
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
zooplus Sell
|12:43
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Grand City Properties buy
|12:42
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
SAP buy
|12:38
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Novartis Underweight
|12:08
|
DZ BANK
Apple kaufen
|12:02
|
UBS AG
Novartis Neutral
|12:01
|
UBS AG
Siltronic Neutral
|11:57
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Software buy
|11:57
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Siemens Healthineers Underweight
|11:57
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Santander Neutral
|11:57
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
SAP Hold
|11:57
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Siltronic Hold
|11:56
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
ASML NV Hold
|11:56
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
zooplus Reduce
|11:56
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Symrise Hold
|11:56
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Renault overweight
|11:56
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen neutral
|11:55
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
Novartis Hold
|11:55
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
thyssenkrupp buy
|11:55
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Volkswagen (VW) vz overweight
|11:55
|
Kepler Cheuvreux
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|11:55
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LOréal overweight
|11:36
|
DZ BANK
RTL Halten
|10:50
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
zooplus Sell
|10:49
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Wirecard buy
|10:48
|
UBS AG
Adyen BV Parts Sociales buy
|10:48
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Continental Hold
|10:47
|
Warburg Research
zooplus Hold
|10:46
|
Warburg Research
Sartorius vz Hold
|10:46
|
Warburg Research
DIC Asset buy
|10:46
|
Warburg Research
Deutsche Bank Hold
|10:42
|
Warburg Research
Software Hold
|10:41
|
UBS AG
Bilfinger Neutral
|10:39
|
UBS AG
Santander buy
|10:39
|
UBS AG
Software buy
|10:10
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ING Group Conviction Buy List
|10:10
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
|10:07
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
SAP Conviction Buy List
|10:04
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Lufthansa Sell
|09:39
|
Baader Bank
Software add
|09:10
|
Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Dialog Semiconductor buy
|08:44
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Novartis Conviction Buy List
|08:43
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Apple overweight
|08:41
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Software buy
|08:28
|
UBS AG
Alstom buy
|08:27
|
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Air France-KLM buy
|08:25
|
RBC Capital Markets
adidas Outperform
|08:24
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Software Neutral
|08:22
|
Barclays Capital
SAP overweight
|07:48
|
UBS AG
Apple buy