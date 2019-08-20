20.08.2019 10:33:53

Grand City Properties buy

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen von 26,00 auf 27,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das flächenbereinigte Mietwachstum im zweiten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Markus Scheufler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Neubewertung der Immobilien liege aber unter seiner Erwartung./ajx/edh

Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
27.50 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
20.54 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
33.89%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
19.72 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39.49%
Analyst Name::
Markus Scheufler 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

