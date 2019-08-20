Grand City Properties buy
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen von 26,00 auf 27,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das flächenbereinigte Mietwachstum im zweiten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Markus Scheufler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Neubewertung der Immobilien liege aber unter seiner Erwartung./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.08.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.08.2019 / 06:25 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: Grand City Properties S.A. buy
|Unternehmen:
Grand City Properties S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
27.50 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
20.54 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33.89%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
19.72 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
39.49%
|Analyst Name::
Markus Scheufler
|KGV*:
-
