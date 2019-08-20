FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Grand City Properties nach Zahlen von 26,00 auf 27,50 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das flächenbereinigte Mietwachstum im zweiten Quartal sei stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Markus Scheufler in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Neubewertung der Immobilien liege aber unter seiner Erwartung./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.08.2019 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.08.2019 / 06:25 / GMT



