14.06.2022 18:40:20

Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Global Fashion Group von 3,50 auf 3,20 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Im Einklang mit den aktualisierten Zinsprognosen der US-Investmentbank habe er in seinem Bewertungsmodell für eine Reihe europäischer Einzelhandelsaktien einen höheren risikolosen Zinssatz angesetzt, schrieb Analyst Richard Edwards in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Entsprechend habe er die Kursziele etwas nach unten korrigiert./la/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.06.2022 / 16:58 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
Unternehmen:
Global Fashion Group (GFG) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
3.20 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1.72 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
85.83%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
1.71 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
87.13%
Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

