16.09.2021 12:51:59
Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Global Fashion Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 16,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards passte seine Schätzungen in einer Studie vom Mittwoch an die Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals an./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2021 / 16:56 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)
|12:51
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.08.21
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.08.21
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Baader Bank
|13.08.21
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.07.21
|Global Fashion Group Buy
|Baader Bank
