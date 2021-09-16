NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Global Fashion Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 16,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards passte seine Schätzungen in einer Studie vom Mittwoch an die Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals an./ag/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2021 / 16:56 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



