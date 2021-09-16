SMI 12’076 0.8%  SPI 15’624 0.8%  Dow 34’814 0.7%  DAX 15’733 0.8%  Euro 1.0892 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’185 0.9%  Gold 1’760 -1.9%  Bitcoin 44’495 0.5%  Dollar 0.9267 0.7%  Öl 75.2 -0.4% 
16.09.2021 12:51:59

Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für Global Fashion Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 16,50 Euro belassen. Analyst Richard Edwards passte seine Schätzungen in einer Studie vom Mittwoch an die Ergebnisse des zweiten Quartals an./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.09.2021 / 16:56 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Global Fashion Group (GFG) Buy
Unternehmen:
Global Fashion Group (GFG) 		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 		Kursziel:
16.50 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
10.33 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
59.71%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
10.49 € 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
57.29%
Analyst Name::
Richard Edwards 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

