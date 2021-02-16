Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
16.02.2021 12:18:35
GlaxoSmithKline Sell
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1150 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / 07:25 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Sell
|Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
11.50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
12.82 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-10.26%
|Rating update:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
12.87 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10.62%
|Analyst Name::
Emmanuel Papadakis
|KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
|GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)
|17.99
|-46.61%
