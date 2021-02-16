FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1150 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / 07:25 / GMT





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.