SMI 10’924 -0.2%  SPI 13’632 -0.1%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’092 -0.1%  Euro 1.0798 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’731 -0.1%  Gold 1’806 -0.7%  Bitcoin 44’187 3.6%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.2%  Öl 63.0 -0.5% 
16.02.2021 12:18:35

GlaxoSmithKline Sell

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für GlaxoSmithKline auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 1150 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst Emmanuel Papadakis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.02.2021 / 07:25 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Sell
Unternehmen:
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
11.50 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
12.82 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-10.26%
Rating update:
- 		Kurs aktuell:
12.87 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10.62%
Analyst Name::
Emmanuel Papadakis 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)mehr Analysen

12:18 GlaxoSmithKline Sell Deutsche Bank AG
11.02.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.02.21 GlaxoSmithKline Sell Deutsche Bank AG
09.02.21 GlaxoSmithKline Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.02.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Analysensuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) 17.99 -46.61% GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Aktuelle Aktienanalysen

12:19 Deutsche Bank AG
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy
12:19 Deutsche Bank AG
Sanofi Sell
12:18 Deutsche Bank AG
GlaxoSmithKline Sell
12:18 Deutsche Bank AG
Novo Nordisk buy
12:17 Deutsche Bank AG
Novartis buy
12:17 Deutsche Bank AG
AstraZeneca buy
11:10 Independent Research GmbH
Bilfinger Halten
11:09 UBS AG
BHP Group buy
10:54 Baader Bank
KRONES add
10:39 Independent Research GmbH
JENOPTIK Halten
10:31 Baader Bank
Dürr add
10:10 Independent Research GmbH
LANXESS Halten
10:09 UBS AG
Enel buy
10:09 Warburg Research
1&1 Drillisch buy
09:55 Warburg Research
PUMA buy
09:47 UBS AG
Prudential buy
09:46 Warburg Research
LANXESS buy
09:42 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1&1 Drillisch buy
09:41 UBS AG
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA buy
09:41 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
CompuGroup Medical Hold
09:40 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
HeidelbergCement buy
08:51 RBC Capital Markets
BHP Group Outperform
08:50 RBC Capital Markets
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA Outperform
08:31 Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
SMA Solar buy
08:30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Alstom buy
08:29 Barclays Capital
United Internet overweight
08:21 Bernstein Research
Lufthansa market-perform
08:01 Barclays Capital
1&1 Drillisch overweight
07:55 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
HSBC buy
07:54 Jefferies & Company Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
07:53 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Schneider Electric Sell
07:38 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Adyen BV Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
07:31 Jefferies & Company Inc.
ING Group buy
07:30 Baader Bank
Zalando buy
07:28 UBS AG
Software buy
07:28 UBS AG
KRONES buy
07:26 Bernstein Research
Air France-KLM Underperform
07:15 Credit Suisse Group
Danone Outperform
07:13 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA overweight
07:04 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Fraport Neutral
06:38 Credit Suisse Group
Deutsche Börse Outperform
15.02.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Sanofi buy
15.02.21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Michelin (Compagnie Générale d Etablissements Michelin SCPA Neutral
15.02.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
LafargeHolcim overweight
15.02.21 UBS AG
Telefonica Deutschland buy
15.02.21 UBS AG
1&1 Drillisch Neutral
15.02.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Continental overweight
15.02.21 JP Morgan Chase & Co.
BMW Neutral
15.02.21 Baader Bank
LANXESS buy
15.02.21 Morgan Stanley
Apple overweight